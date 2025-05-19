Hyderabad News PM Modi Announces ₹2Lakh Aid For Kin Of Hyderabad Fire Victims ₹50000 for Injured

Hyderabad News: PM Modi Announces ₹2Lakh Aid For Kin Of Hyderabad Fire Victims, ₹50,000 for Injured Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the Hyderabad fire tragedy that claimed 17 lives on May 18 near Charminar. PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from PMNRF. Offering condolences, he said he was "deeply anguished by the loss of lives" and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The fire broke out in a residential building housing a pearl shop, leaving several dead and injured.