Hyderabad News: Charminar Fire Kills 17, MP G Kishan Reddy Reaches Site | Hyderabad Fire Accident A massive fire broke out at a building near Charminar’s Gulzar House in Hyderabad, killing 17 people in a tragic incident on May 18. The fire reportedly started in a pearl shop due to a short circuit and quickly engulfed the floors above, where the owner's family lived. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and DGP Anjani Kumar visited the site to assess the situation. G Kishan Reddy called for stronger coordination among police, municipal, fire, and electricity departments as Hyderabad rapidly expands. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the fire department responded within minutes, but the blaze had already spread, resulting in heavy casualties. The Telangana Chief Minister also reached out to the affected family.