Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park takes measures to safeguard animals from scorching heat

In order to shield animals from the scorching heat, authorities of Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad installed sprinklers and coolers for animals. The precautionary measures were put in place from March 01. Shelters and sprinklers in enclosures have been provided to the open animals. The coolers were installed for carnivores and monkeys. Foggers were arranged for the birds in enclosures. Air conditioners, air coolers and air curtains were provided to the other nocturnal animals. Special fruits like watermelon and grapes are being provided to the animals to protect them from scorching heat.