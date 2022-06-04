Hyderabad minor gang-raped in car: All 5 accused identified

Following a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of five underage males in a movinf car in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee-Banjara Hills neighbourhood, Hyderabad Police on June 03 informed that five have been identified in the matter and one of them is a MLA’s son. “Victim couldn’t reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage recovered. We've identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim,” said Joel Davis, West Zone DCP. “For one juvenile in conflict with law, we could get specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him, I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP. There were a lot of allegations in the media on MLA's son. As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5. We are still investigating for further evidence,” he added.