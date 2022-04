Hyderabad: Jail inmates sell handmade products at 'Numaish'

Prisoners install booths to sell handmade products at 81st All India Industrial Exhibition 'Numaish 2022' in Hyderabad on April 14. The stall offered daily essentials such as stools, bed sheets, towels, doormats, phenyl, and bakery items. “Prisoners receive wages accordingly. We sell phenyl, soap, bedsheets, steel furniture, etcetera. Sales rise every year,” added stall in-charge.