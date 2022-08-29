Hyderabad: Idol making businesses face issues over POP ban ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the festival of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol making businesses in Hyderabad are facing some issues due to the low sale caused by the ban on the Plaster of Paris (POP). A businessman on August 28 informed that the increased rates of the idols due to the absence of POP is leading to problems for customers. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, people across the country are buying Lord Ganesh idols to celebrate the festival.