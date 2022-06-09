Hyderabad gang rape case: Telangana HM urges parents to keep good eye on their kids

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on June 08 in Hyderabad, assured that the police will bring justice in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case, and said that everyone is equal for the police. The state Home Minister also urged the parents to keep a good eye on their children. “For police, there are no friends, relatives, or enemies. If someone has done something wrong, then action will be taken against that person. All are equal before police irrespective of their political affiliations,” the minister said.