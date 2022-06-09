Hyderabad Gang Rape: All are equal before police irrespective of their political affiliations, says Telangana Minister

Telangana Home Minister MM Ali on June 8 referring to the Jubilee Hills gang rape case said that all are equal before police irrespective of their political affiliation and actions will be taken against those who have done something wrong. Addressing media persons, Ali said, “For police, there are no friends, relatives or enemies. If someone has done wrong, then action will be taken against that person. All are equal before police irrespective of their political affiliations.” “People are using mobile phones and children are getting spoiled. It’s the responsibility of the parents. I would like to appeal to all the parents to take care of their children and if the children roam freely then it will be difficult to stop them,” he added.