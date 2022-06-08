Hyderabad gang rape 5 juveniles 1 major arrested

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on June 07 informed that the 5 juveniles along with 1 major involved in the Hyderabad gang rape case have been arrested. “All 5 juveniles along with 1 major have been arrested. Saduddin Malik is the only major. Of the accused, 4 have already been produced before Juvenile Home, the remaining 2 will be produced today,” the Police Commissioner said.