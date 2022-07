Hyderabad: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on July 03 offered prayers at the Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir at Charminar, Hyderabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is on a visit to Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s National Executive Meeting. He was accompanied by Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.