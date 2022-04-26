Hyderabad CM KCR lays foundation stone of TIMS Super Speciality Hospital in Alwal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on April 26 laid foundation stone of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Super Speciality Hospital at Alwal. Ministers Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashant Reddy, TRS Rajya Sabha members were present on occasion. The facility in Erragadda will be built on a 60-acre land parcel and this 14-storey Hospital is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.