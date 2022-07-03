Hyderabad: BJP passes ‘Garib Kalyan Sankalp’ scheme at national executive meeting

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 02 in Hyderabad, informed that the ‘Garib Kalyan Sankalp’ scheme has been passed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s National Working Committee meeting. “The ‘Garib Kalyan Sankalp’ scheme has just been passed in the BJP’s National Working Committee meeting. PM Modi's Government has completed 8 years. Concern for the poor has been our priority in India,” the Union Minister Said. “After COVID-19, the financial figures of the country are very encouraging. The country's exports have increased, FDI has increased in the country. In the last 8 years, many path breaking decisions have been taken in the country from GST to PLI,” he added.