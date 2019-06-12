{"id":"2759883","source":"DNA","title":"Hyderabad-based man stranded in Riyadh, mother seeks Indian Embassy's help","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A Hyderabadi woman has urged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue her son who is stranded in the Gulf nation. While speaking to ANI, mother of the stranded man said, “Some agents in Riyadh, Saudi have locked my son in a room and they are demanding Rs 1 lakh to send my son back. I have filed a complaint with the local police station in Hyderabad and then later approached the External Affairs Ministry and Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who said that my son will be rescued. I request Indian Embassy to rescue him as he is locked and is not even being given adequate food.” Moin was in search of a job and was approached by an agent who promised him a courier service job in Riyadh. He left for Riyadh in April on a two years contract but was cheated by those agents and was employed as a cleaner at some residence. “They ask him to work for 12 hours and when he refuses to work, they start beating him and are also not paying him his salary,” she added.","summary":"A Hyderabadi woman has urged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue her son who is stranded in the Gulf nation. While speaking to ANI, mother of the stranded man said, “Some agents in Riyadh, Saudi have locked my son in a room and they are demanding Rs 1 lakh to send my son back. I have filed a complaint with the local police station in Hyderabad and then later approached the External Affairs Ministry and Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who said that my son will be rescued. I request Indian Embassy to rescue him as he is locked and is not even being given adequate food.” Moin was in search of a job and was approached by an agent who promised him a courier service job in Riyadh. He left for Riyadh in April on a two years contract but was cheated by those agents and was employed as a cleaner at some residence. “They ask him to work for 12 hours and when he refuses to work, they start beating him and are also not paying him his salary,” she added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-hyderabad-based-man-stranded-in-riyadh-mother-seeks-indian-embassy-s-help-2759883","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835259-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206story_number_9.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560317702","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759883"}