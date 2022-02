Hyderabad: Auto driver shows good gesture, hands over lost gold to owner

In a good gesture, an auto-driver on February 08 handed over a customer’s bag of 10 tolas gold to the victim who lost it while travelling from Hasham Nagar to their designated place in Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer, Langer House, K Srinivas said, “A complaint was received after a couple lost their bag. Auto driver, Syed Zakir, informed that he had found the bag and their contact inside.”