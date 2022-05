Hyderabad: ABVP stages protest against murder of Nagaraju for marrying Muslim woman

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the murder of Nagaraju for marrying a Muslim woman in Hyderabad on May 07.They demanded justice for his family and blocked Kukatpally’s main road. The protesters were later detained by Police and taken to the police station. Notably, Nagaraju, a man from the Hindu community was murdered by the brother of his wife, named Ashrin Sulthana.