Hyderabad 11 killed after massive fire breaks out at scrap shop in Bhoiguda

At least eleven persons died after massive fire broke out at a scrap shop in Bhoiguda area of Hyderabad on March 23. “Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. Short-circuit could be the reason for fire. We are investigating the matter,” an official informed. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.