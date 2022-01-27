Hurt to see such a downfall of him: Harish Rawat on Kishore Upadhyay joining BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has reacted to Kishore Upadhyay’s resignation from the party. “I am sad. I am hurt to see such a downfall of him,” said Harish Rawat. Expelled from the party for indulging in 'anti-party activities', former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 27. Upadhyay was expelled for six years from the primary membership of the party on January 26.