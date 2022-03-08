Human rights situation in Afghanistan continues to be a matter of concern: India at UNHRC

India at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), on March 07 (IST) said that the human rights situation in Afghanistan continued to be a matter of concern. “Recent developments in Afghanistan particularly the human rights situation continued to be a matter of concern. India has already supplied a total of 4,000 metric tonnes of wheat & lifesaving medicines. Our country has supplied half a million doses of Covaxin. These consignments were handed over to the UN specialized agencies, namely WHO and WFP,” said Indra Mani Pandey, India’s Permanent Representative to UN.