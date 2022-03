Huma Qureshi ups her style game during promotion of ‘Valimai’

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi was snapped during the promotion of her movie ‘Valimai’. She looked like a boho-chic in her stunning kaftan dress. She was last seen in the special appearance of the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie’s song ‘Shikayat’. ‘Valimai’ has been released on March 25 on the Zee5 OTT platform.