Huge scope for petroleum by-products based industries in refinery-cum-petrochemical: CM Ashok Gehlot

A meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to review the progress of the Rajasthan refinery which is being constructed at Pachpadra in Barmer. The Chief Minister took information about the progress of 9 main refinery units and 4 main petrochemical units. Besides this, he directed to develop industrial areas nearby the refinery and speed up the works of greenery development. He emphasised on inspiring youth to set up small units in petrochemical complexes. The CM also directed the HPCL officers to accelerate the work of the project by increasing the resources required. During the meeting, CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan will develop as the hub of petroleum-based industries and there will be a lot of employment with the petrochemical complex, which is being constructed along with the refinery. He said that not only oil but petroleum by-products will also come out which will bring investment to the State and will create huge potential for various industries. The Chief Minister also stressed that an inter-departmental working group should be made by taking officers of all departments associated with the project and HPCL so that the issues pertaining to the refinery along with the petrochemical complex can be resolved on time.