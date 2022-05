Huge crowd gathers outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s home to get last glimpse

Huge crowd gathered outside slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s house as his body was brought home from Mansa Civil Hospital on May 31. The post mortem was done on May 30 at the hospital. Sidhu was shot dead by armed assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29.