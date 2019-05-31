HRD is backbone of country Newly-appointed Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who has been appointed as the Human Resources & Development (HRD) Minister in the union government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have thought good by giving him the responsibility, and called the ministry a backbone of country. Speaking on the controversial phases the HRD ministry went through during Smriti Irani’s tenure, Pokhriyal said, “No ministry is controversial. A ministry is ministry.”