HP Tourists throng Shimla to enjoy good weather

Amid the scorching heat across the country, Shimla witnessed a boost in tourism on May 10. People from several states chose Shimla to beat the heat as the hill station witnessed a drop in the temperature. While speaking to ANI, a tourist said, “There is a huge deference between the weathers of Delhi and Shimla. The weather is really nice here.” “We are enjoying the weather here. The weather is not at all hot in Shimla,” another tourist said.