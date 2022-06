HP: President Kovind visits Atal Tunnel in Rohtang

President Ram Nath Kovind on June 11 visited the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. He had arrived in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit on June 10. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accompanied him. President Kovind was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind, and his daughter.