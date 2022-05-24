Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

HP: Parts of Lahaul-Spiti receive fresh snowfall

Koksar area of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on May 24. Gondla area was also wrapped in a blanket of snow.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.