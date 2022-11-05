HP Mortal remains of Shyam Saran Negi India’s first voter taken for last rites in Kinnaur

The mortal remains of India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, are being taken for last rites on November 05 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 on the morning of November 05. He exercised his right to vote for 34 times.