हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
HP: ITBP personnel play ‘drop the handkerchief’ in fresh snow
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel played 'drop the handkerchief' game in Himachal Pradesh on May 24. The area had received fresh snowfall recently.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall