HP Huge crowd cheers raises slogans ahead of PM Modi’s speech in Shimla

The crowd was seen going wild in excitement as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward for his speech at an event in Shimla on May 31. The crowd was seen cheering and raising slogans. They were also seen chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ ahead of PM’s speech. The event was held to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.