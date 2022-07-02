HP CM Jairam Thakur welcomes NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in Baddi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur welcomed NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in state on July 01. Murmu arrived at Baddi, Solan district on July 01 to meet the BJP MPs and MLAs and seek their support for her upcoming election. All MLAs including, state party president, state cabinet ministers and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur were present there.