HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state

The allocation of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to Himachal Pradesh has been acknowledged by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 31 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of the "Bulk Drug Pharma Park" to the state. Addressing a Press Conference, Thakur said, “Rs 1,000 Cr will be provided by the Central Govt for the Bulk Drug Pharma Park. An investment of Rs 50,000 Cr is expected in this project. In this, more than 20,000 youth will get employment and 10,000 people will get indirect employment opportunities.”

