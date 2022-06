HP CM Jairam Thakur stresses on need to save youths under clutches of drug addiction

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on June 04 emphasised the need for measures to take for youths to help them escape from the clutches of drug addiction. “About 30 schemes with an investment of Rs 124 crore were laid. Now, we will win on those seats where we could not win earlier. Many youths are in the grip of drugs, we need to think about them,” he said.