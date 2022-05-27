HP CM Jairam Thakur says grand event will be held on PM Modi’s arrival

On completion of the 8-year term of the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of the country from Shimla’s Ridge Ground for which elaborate preparations are being made, informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on May 26. Addressing the media persons, he said, “It is a matter of happiness for Himachal that PM Modi is coming to Himachal for the program he is organising for the entire nation on the completion of 8 years of the Centre. PM Modi will have to come on May 31 at 10:30 am, he will be on stage at 11 am.” “Virtual dialogue with all the Chief Ministers across the country, PM will interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes in every district headquarters. The Prime Minister will also give a message to the people of Himachal Pradesh. PM will address the nation from the Ridge Ground,” he added.