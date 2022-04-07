HP: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold massive roadshow in Mandi

Eying the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a massive roadshow in Mandi on April 06. State Assembly Elections is slated to be held this year. While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh.”