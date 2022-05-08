HP Adventure activities attract tourists in Shimla

The adventure destinations in Himachal Pradesh are drawing the attention of adventure lovers in the state. Kufri has emerged as a favourite tourist destination. The hot climatic conditions in other parts of the country pushed tourists to throng hill station Kurfi. The tourists are rushing to the hills to experience the adventure activities in the Himalayan region. The Tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh is considered the backbone of the state and contributes 6-7 per cent to the state GDP.