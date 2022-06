Howrah violence: Suvendu Adhikari stopped by police in Kolaghat

Amid the tensions in Howrah following the violence over the remarks on Prophet Muhammad, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on June 12 was stopped by the police in Kolaghat. The minister was on his way to Kolkata. “Let me go to Kolkata. I've two programs to attend,” the leader said.