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Updated: May 07, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

How Vijays First Film Vetri Predicted His Shocking Rise In Politics

Vijay’s debut film Vetri surprisingly mirrors TVK’s political victory journey. The word “Vetri” symbolically connected Vijay's cinema and political careers together. Vijay’s name itself translates to victory, matching TVK’s powerful political narrative.

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Vijay’s debut film Vetri surprisingly mirrors TVK’s political victory journey. The word “Vetri” symbolically connected Vijay's cinema and political careers together. Vijay’s name itself translates to victory, matching TVK’s powerful political narrative.

Vijay
TVK Vijay
Vijay Thalapathy
Tamil Nadu elections
elections 2026
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