INDIA
Vijay’s debut film Vetri surprisingly mirrors TVK’s political victory journey. The word “Vetri” symbolically connected Vijay's cinema and political careers together. Vijay’s name itself translates to victory, matching TVK’s powerful political narrative.
Vijay’s debut film Vetri surprisingly mirrors TVK’s political victory journey. The word “Vetri” symbolically connected Vijay's cinema and political careers together. Vijay’s name itself translates to victory, matching TVK’s powerful political narrative.