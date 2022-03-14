How to lose elections should be learnt from Congress: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took jibe at Congress following their performance in recent Assembly Elections and said that one should learn from the grand old party how to lose elections. “One should learn from Congress how to lose elections. There was no Opposition wave against the BJP in any of the states. The clean image and good works of the Chief Ministers have also affected. We got the victory by dint of work done by the workers under the leadership of the national president,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.