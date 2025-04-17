How To Create Plushy Images The Viral Art Style After Ghibli | ChatGPT Plushy Pictures

ChatGPT has kicked off another social media trend, with users now transforming their photos into adorable “Plushy” characters. Originally popular for Studio Ghibli-style portraits, the AI art wave has evolved. After the recent action figure trend, Plushy-style images are the latest hit. Steps To Create Plushy Image: Full Plate – Open the ChatGPT app or website and log in – Select the GPT-4o model (ChatGPT Plus users); free users can generate up to three images per day – Click on the attachment icon and upload a full-length photo – Type the prompt: “Turn this image into a plushy” – Wait for about a minute; ChatGPT will generate your Plushy image – Use follow-up prompts to tweak the style or expression You can refine the style with follow-up prompts to make it even cuter or themed. As AI-generated art continues to trend online, “Plushy yourself” might just be the next big profile picture movement.