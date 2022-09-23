How the massive crackdown against PFI was planned

A massive crackdown was carried out by multiple agencies on Popular Front of India on Sep 22. The mega crackdown on PFI was carried out secretary. It was a well-coordinated, wide-scale operation against PFI. It took months of planning and coordination with multiple states and agencies. Security officials held meetings, talks with their counterparts very discreetly. NSA Doval held meetings with Kerala Police at a time when PM Modi visited Kochi. With directions from Amit Shah, security team executed the operation with NSA taking the charge. After Kerala, NSA moved to Mumbai. He stayed at the Governor's House in the city to hold meetings with security officials. Planning to act against the PFI was on for the last three to four months. Midnight operations were launched by investigation agencies and police forces in 11 states. Over 105 PFI cadres have been arrested so far.