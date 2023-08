How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

Talking about the clashes in Haryana, Home Minister Anil Vij said that social media has played an important role in the Nuh incident. He also said that a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the social media posts that led to the incident.

