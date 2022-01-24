How Mukesh Ambani's $136 mn investment in sodium makes it his biggest bet in the EV race

During his recent visit to England, Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, purchased sodium worth USD 136 million. The Reliance Industries' owner aims to cater to price-sensitive customers and other emerging markets through this investment as the earth's crust contains 300 times more sodium than lithium. But, how does he plan to make it big in the electric vehicle segment through sodium? Watch the video to know more.