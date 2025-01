How India is preparing for Eid-ul-fitr

As the month of Ramzan is reaching to its culmination, people across the country have started preparing for Eid-ul-fitr. The festival begins with sighting the moon of next Islamic month. Markets are crowded with people buying clothes, food items, and other festive items. Businesses boost as people can be seen lined up at bakery and sweet shops. The festival is celebrated where Muslims pray to God, wear new clothes and make dishes.