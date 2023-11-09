Search icon
How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remains at 'severe' levels, causing serious health issues for residents. To solve the problem, the Delhi government has joined hands with IIT Kanpur to curb pollution. To address this issue, IIT Kanpur has proposed the idea of 'artificial rain' in the national capital. The project has been in development since 2018, and the institute also conducted its trials as recently as July of this year. However, the necessary approvals to carry out the operation have yet to be given by the Supreme Court.

