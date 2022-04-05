How ‘Chinese app scams’ are looting Indians since work from home took off

The 27-year-old has no idea how he managed to lose Rs 46 lakh in five months. It had seemed like a good investment in September last year, when the woman told him about profits in small-time trading investments — but now, he’s a victim of what the police suspect is the latest scam in the market, in which Chinese apps have been looting Indians of crores.