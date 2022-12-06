Household air purifiers improve heart health in COPD patients: Research

New Delhi, Dec 06 (ANI): According to the findings of six-month research headed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, using portable home air purifiers can improve some markers of cardiovascular health in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. People suffering from COPD often experience shortness of breath, chest tightness and chronic cough. Cardiovascular diseases such as arrythmias, heart failure, stroke and heart attack commonly accompany COPD, and both COPD and cardiovascular disease are leading causes of death around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The CLEAN AIR study, which investigated the effects of indoor air pollution on COPD, found that people with COPD experienced improved symptoms after using portable air purifiers indoors. Researchers recruited 85 men and women from the original CLEAN AIR study, who were adults (average age 65) with COPD. The participants lived primarily in the Baltimore area.