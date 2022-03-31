House lost over 35 pc of valuable functional time due to disruptions in last 4 years: RS Chairman

On the last day of retiring members of Rajya Sabha, Chairman of the upper house M Venkaiah Naidu on March 30, recalled the ruckus occurred in last Monsoon Session and said that the House has lost over 35 per cent of its valuable functional time due to disruptions in last over four years. “It is disturbing to note that during the last over four years, this august House has lost over 35 per cent of its valuable functional time due to disruptions. This needs to be curbed before it is too late,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.