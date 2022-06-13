House demolition in Prayagraj BJP is bulldozing the constitution says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 12 referring to action taken by Uttar Pradesh government on Prayagraj protest violence accused, said that BJP is bulldozing the constitution not the houses of the accused. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, “UP CM has become the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. He'll convict anyone & demolish their houses? The house which was demolished is on the name of the wife of the accused who is a Muslim woman.”