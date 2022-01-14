Hospitalisation ratio less in Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on January 13 informed that COVID-19 cases will be on a rise in the coming days but there is nothing to worry about as the hospitalisation ratio is less in the state. “In today's virtual meeting with PM Modi, discussions were held over the rapid spread of infection,” said Deo. He mentioned that the state has been working on the 3T model (Test, Track, Treat) model and there is nothing to worry about the spread. “Oxygen and beds are available. Vaccine condition in the state is better and cases are not coming in large number,” Deo added.