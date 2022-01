Horrifying video: Delhi woman sexually assaulted, paraded by neighbours, Delhi Police arrests nine

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and publicly humiliated by her neighbours who paraded her on the streets of Delhi’s Shahdara over “personal enmity”, police said on Thursday. Police said the accused also allegedly chopped off the woman’s hair and forced her to wear a garland of slippers around her neck.