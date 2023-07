Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

cre Trending Videos

At least six people were killed following an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. According to the details, the accident was a result of a collision between a bus and a car. An eight-year-old child, who was injured in the accident, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the bus was later arrested.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile